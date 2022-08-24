The Charles County Children’s Aid Society continues its tradition in 2022 of providing 1,500 Charles County Public School students with free book bags filled with school supplies, and the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) was proud to again assist their efforts by hosting a book bag ‘packing’ event as a college-wide, employee service project at the college’s La Plata Campus Aug. 19.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

The book bags are filled with school supply essentials necessary for students between the grades Pre-K through 12th grade to be successful.

Please visit https://www.childrens-aid-society.org/school-supplies or call the Charles County Children’s Aid Society at 301-645-1561 if your student, or someone you know, could use a little extra help getting off to a good start this school year.