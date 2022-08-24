Jason Tonkins was recently named the new CCPS director of transportation. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Superintendent Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., today announced at the Board of Education work session, the hiring of Jason Tonkins as the director of transportation. He is set to begin work with CCPS on Sept. 12.

Tonkins has more than 20 years of experience in operations and transportation management, most recently as transportation director of student transportation for the Department of For-Hire Vehicles for the Washington, D.C., government. While there, he oversaw the daily transportation of special needs students in the District.

“The main characteristic that defines an excellent administrator is that of integrity,” Tonkins said. “Doing the right thing, even when no one is looking. Keeping your people engaged in their work and helping them to grow in their careers defines the perfect plan of an administrator.”

As director of transportation for CCPS, Tonkins will help oversee the school system’s transportation department and a staff of bus drivers and bus attendants who safely transport 23,000 CCPS students to and from school each day.

Prior to joining the Department of For-Hire Vehicles, Tonkins was the senior operations manager for Envirosolutions Inc. where he led the operations teams and managed contracts with federal organizations such as the National Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health. Tonkins has been a transportation logistics manager with the Close Up Foundation, a nonprofit in Alexandria, Va., and was the transportation supervisor with Southeastern Freight Lines in Greensboro, N.C.

It was in North Carolina where Tonkins attended college at the North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University in Greensboro, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. He expects to earn his Master of Business Administration degree in November from Strayer University.