LA PLATA, Md. (August 23, 2022) —The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM CRMC) is proud to announce the three-year certification of its Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR), which recognizes the hospital’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by meeting and exceeding national standards of care.

UM CRMC’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program maintains accreditation from the same professional organization, which it received in 2017.

Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems such as heart attacks and coronary artery bypass graft surgery, and pulmonary problems such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, commonly known as COPD, recover faster and lead healthier lives. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families.

“Our pulmonary program is a success because our team emphasizes a healthy lung concept and strives to see our patients breathe better and return to the things they enjoy,” said Angela Booker, RRT, Cardiopulmonary Manager. “The team has worked hard to institute best practices and compassionate care into the program.”

This new certification means UM CRMC’s Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program complies with industry regulations and quality measures, follows best practices in the field, and demonstrates good patient outcomes. “The primary goal of our program is to provide a better state of care for Marylanders,” said Brian Loux, EP, MS, Program Coordinator. “This AACVPR certification confirms that patients with cardiovascular, pulmonary, and respiratory issues can receive the care and expertise they need.”

The accreditation process required extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-reviewed accreditation process designed to assess individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.

In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. Therefore, AACVPR-certified programs are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high-quality patient care.