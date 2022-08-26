Six Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high school students — three seniors, three juniors — will deliver the news this year as anchors for NewsBreak, a bi-weekly show highlighting students, staff and events in the school system. Auditions were held over the summer with the following students selected to serve as anchors for the 2022-23 school year.

Nina Dizon, senior, Westlake High School.

Tessah Good, senior, Henry E. Lackey High School.

Joshua Pelzer, junior, Westlake.

Kameryn Robinson, junior, Westlake.

Aaron Sellow, senior, North Point High School.

Gerald Tabe, junior, St. Charles High School.

Dizon is part of Westlake’s National Honor Society, Student Government Association, and theater troupe and is enrolled in the computer science career technology education (CTE) pathway. After graduation, Dizon plans to pursue a degree in musical theater. She wanted to join NewsBreak because she enjoys performing and was looking for a unique experience. Dizon said she believes the experience will help her stand out on her college and scholarship applications.

Good is a member of Lackey’s theater program, math team, Key Club, National Honor Society, and a capella singing group. She is also a member of 4-H. Good joined NewsBreak because she thinks communication is an important skill. She plans on becoming a therapist and wants to help teenagers with their mental health.

Pelzer is known for his performances in Westlake’s theater program. He has an interest in working in entertainment as either a director, visual effects artist or a combination of both. Pelzer joined NewsBreak due to his love of performing and likes to be in front of a camera, whether he is entertaining or informing an audience.

Robinson is a member of the Westlake field hockey team, National Honor Society, and drama program. She auditioned for an anchor spot due to her interest in journalism and wants to pursue a career in the field.

A senior at North Point, Sellow is in the school’s criminal justice CTE pathway and the jazz band. He wants to pursue a career in politics and believes NewsBreak will help him improve his public speaking and presentation skills.

Tabe is a member of the St. Charles outdoor track team and the Spartones, the school’s a capella singing group. His career aspirations are in the medical field, but he has a fondness for the way journalists speak. He wants to use NewsBreak to improve his speaking and presentation skills, and maybe serve as a medical expert for news organizations.

NewsBreak episodes are produced every two weeks depending on school events and/or weather closings or delays. Watch the latest episode of NewsBreak on Comcast 96 or Verizon FiOS 12 in Charles County at 7 and 8 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. Interested viewers who do not have cable can watch by clicking here. A schedule is also posted on the page.