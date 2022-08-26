Veterans in Southern Maryland and around the world, are at disproportionately higher risk of developing cancer. Unlike most civilians who retire, the quality of life for many veterans will often be wrought with diseases and require treatments, including palliative care (therapy to treat physical, social and emotional effects of cancer.) Multiple changes, especially for PTSD and burn pit exposed combat vets suffering culture shock are also factors increasing the spread of cancer risks. Social workers and other Maryland healthcare professionals already have their hand full with damaged veterans. But below, we will cover how a discharged person’s cancer growth is reshaping how case managers approach veteran’s care and benefits.

Findings from the US Department of Veterans Affairs highlight that approximately 50,000 veterans are diagnosed yearly with cancer. More information from the VA suggests that as high as 450,000 veterans have cancer. And as veterans grow older, the number to be treated only likely to increase, as well as the disease infecting nearby tissues leading to a need for more therapies, and access to cancer clinical trials over their lifetime.

As cancer research and treatments continue to improve cancer care, treating these conditions and killing the cancer cells can become much more accessible from a good doctor working for the VA. Furthermore, veterans are often exposed to such conditions throughout their service that they develop different types of cancer and painful bone marrow issues leading to a bone marrow transplant to swap out the cancerous, malignant tissue.

Over the years, the Department of Veteran Affairs and other non-profit organizations have tried to understand these cancer basics. More specifically, they are looking into the most common types of cancer veterans develop after service. Along with trying to find out which ones they are likely to create, they are also looking into how they can reduce the likelihood of military personnel developing these conditions.

Most Common Types of Cancers

The veteran population continues to grow older and is becoming more likely to develop cancer cells, which increases the need for specific cancer treatments. But by understanding the types of cancer veterans most likely suffer from, treating cancer can become more efficient.

For example, a 2009 study found certain types of cancer many veterans were most likely to develop. White service members were more likely to suffer from colorectal cancer, while black and white men had lung cancer incidence rates. Black female service personnel also had a higher incidence rate of cervical cancer and many needed a bone marrow transplant to replace diseased bone marrow so it will cease to invade nearby tissue.

Along with being more likely to develop these conditions, some have the highest likelihood. For example, service members were at a higher risk of suffering from prostate cancer. On the other hand, servicewomen were more likely to develop breast cancer. Since all service personnel is more likely to be in contact with different chemicals with a higher incidence rate, making them more likely to develop cancer cells.

Lung Cancer

Along with the different incidences mentioned above, military personnel is at an exceptionally high risk of suffering from lung cancer. Since individuals in the military are in constant contact with other chemicals known for causing cancer, this weakens their immune system, making organs like the lungs much weaker, converting normal cells into cancer cells.

Breast Cancer

This incidence is especially prevalent in servicewomen, as they can be upwards of 40% more likely to suffer from breast cancer than the average female. Some of the factors that could contribute to this condition include using oral contraceptives. Other factors could consist of the later age of first birth.

Getting a Cancer Diagnosis

Symptoms for certain types of cancer can rarely stand out or be as obvious. Therefore, a physician will often go through a series of tests and procedures to determine a veteran’s type of cancer. While these procedures, scans, and tests can be lengthy and time-consuming, cancer treatment is rarely that simple.

Since the cancer cells may develop in different parts of the individual’s body, physicians need to perform multiple tests to see where they need to start to kill cancer cells. Along with the trials and other procedures, a physician might also do a Biopsy. If further tests fail to find signs of benign tumors, they will likely recommend that get a biopsy.

The process to determine if someone is developing cancer includes the following tests:

Running Lab Tests

Lab tests are often the first step doctors will take to determine if an individual has cancer. They will often take tissue or blood samples to find tumor markers. Various normal cells in the body produce tumor markers, but cancer cells usually make them in much higher volumes.

However, abnormal lab tests are not a decisive way to determine if someone has cancer. Even if a physician finds tumor markers through these tests, they will not instantly move to cancer treatment. Instead, they will usually move on to the other tests and scans.

Running an Image Scan

After performing the lab tests, a physician usually recommends that individuals get an image scan. An image scan takes detailed images of specific parts of the body, allowing the healthcare professional to take a better look on the inside and see if and where the tumors are forming.

Multiple methods exist to help people get a recommended image scan. An MRI and a CT scan are two of

the most popular ways to get an image scan. Both use different techniques to obtain detailed images of an individual’s insides. An MRI scan uses radio waves and a powerful magnet to take pictures of the body in slices, which it later joins together to create a very accurate image.

On the other hand, a CT scan is just a more advanced version of an x-ray. The process includes the machine taking a series of x-rays from various angles. These pictures help to create a detailed 3D image of the inside of the body. Doctors may also request the patient to swallow some dye or inject it into them. The paint is entirely harmless, allowing them to read the images better quickly.

Running a Biopsy Test

Finally, a physician’s last test on a patient is a biopsy test, which is the process of collecting tissue samples and examining them under a microscope. A physician specializing in the procedure, a pathologist, will contain the tissue samples.

The pathologist will collect relevant tissues through endoscopy or a needle. The needle is especially helpful in extracting blood and bone marrow. After they remove the bone marrow, they proceed to run various tests.

Endoscopy includes sending a pipe through the body’s natural openings, consisting of the mouth or the anus. Medical personnel examine different organs and collect diseased tissue samples as they send the pipe through the body’s natural openings. They will also collect samples from nearby tissue, which allows them to see the difference.

How cancer spreads throughout the body

while cancer does start from a specific part of the body, cancer cells break off and can eventually spread to other organs. This process is called metastasis. As these cancer cells move away from primary cancer or original tumor, new tumors will start to form, and the condition will move to its later stages.

As these new cells start to form, physicians will often say that cancer has metastasized.

Lymphatic System

The lymph system is one of three possible routes a tumor could take during metastasis. Cancers that usually form gastrointestinal, lungs, and breast tumors will go through the lymph system to travel to different parts of the human body.

The lymphatic system consists of smaller lymph vessels, which eventually merge into bigger ones. These larger vessels bring the lymph and lymphocytes to the lymph nodes. The lymph nodes are small clusters throughout the body that activate white blood cells. If the cancer cells spread to the cells in the lymph system, the individual will develop lymphoma.

The circulatory system (hematogenous)

Besides the lymphatic system, the circulatory system remains the most dominant way cancer cells travel. These cells travel through the blood and the blood cells throughout the body. If tumors form on the bones and soft tissue, the cells travel through the circulatory system.

Factors that cause cancer in Veterans

Cancer is a highly complex ailment that can result from various things. With multiple objects in everyday life emitting microwaves and small amounts of radiation, various factors could contribute to veterans developing cancer.

For example, service personnel could develop mesothelioma if they come in contact with asbestos. Other factors like contaminated water could result in adult leukemia, Multiple myeloma, kidney cancer, and bladder cancer.

Contact with chemical weapons could also lead to brain cancer, with herbicides increasing incidence rates of conditions like Chronic B cell Leukemia. All of these factors are usually unique to military personnel.

Types of Cancer Treatment that kill cancer cells

Many cancer treatments exist after diagnosis. When physicians understand where the tumors are, they can move on to offering various therapies depending on several factors, especially the severity of the veteran’s condition.

Cancer treatment can differ if individuals want to target a specific body part and treat the tumors there. Better known as “local treatments,” radiation therapy, such as brachytherapy, and surgery are the best examples of removing a tumor or tumors from a specific area.

Along with treatments that target a specific part of the body, cancer treatment options target cancer cells throughout the body. Better known as “systemic treatment,” its most common examples include targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and hormone therapy. These therapies can help kill cancer cells throughout the body.

Chemotherapy

The most common type of cancer treatment is chemotherapy. Both standard and traditional variations of this therapy use drugs to kill the tumor cells. However, for the treatment to be effective, the drugs need to be cytotoxic, which makes them capable of killing these cells. It is also a preferable treatment option if you have multiple tumors.

Radiation Therapy

Along with chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or radiation treatment, is another standard treatment option. But unlike the therapies mentioned above, this one focuses on a specific body part to eliminate tumors. So if an individual has cancer in a particular organ, this treatment option can be advantageous.

However, very few physicians recommend this treatment to patients who have cancer. Instead, they will usually recommend it with other treatment options, such as hormone therapy and immunotherapy.

With both local and systemic treatment options, patients have a higher chance of recovering from cancer. It is also helpful in eliminating primary cancer, which some may also refer to as original cancer.

While getting their preferred or recommended treatment, physicians will sometimes approach patients for clinical trials. Clinical trials are more experimental treatment options doctors may conduct for research purposes, which they may even publish in Clinical Oncology. However, taking part in that research is entirely optional.

How Veterans can prevent cancer

Usually, cancer starts at a single part of the body and then spreads out. Since cancer has no cure or guaranteed treatment, treating it carries some risk. Luckily, there are ways that people can significantly reduce their chances of developing cancer cells or tumors. Through prevention, veterans can dramatically reduce their chances of dealing with cancer later in life.

In a broader sense, veterans can significantly reduce their chances of developing cancer if they live a healthier life. One of the significant ways that veterans can reduce the risk of developing cancer is by avoiding certain activities.

Drinking and smoking are two prevalent vices veterans develop when returning to civilian life. A common reason for them developing these habits is to help them better deal with PTSD.

Other factors that could contribute to an increased risk of cancer are obesity and excessive UV light. Veterans can reduce their chances of developing cancer by staying out of the sun for extended periods or using tanning beds more moderately.

Getting treatment for more minor health issues can allow them to stay healthier. Furthermore, veterans should also be more considerate of their treatment for their specific health concerns.

Services That Help with Fight Against Cancer

Cancer is not a manageable condition to overcome, mainly because of its expenses. The diagnosis for cancer treatment alone can be too expensive for veterans to handle without good insurance coverage. An insurance company will usually take care of most medications and other medical expenses, but they rarely cover additional costs.

An insurance company will rarely cover the expense of caregivers or other essentials for patient care. Therefore, these expenses will usually go directly out of their pocket, despite it being essential cancer care measures. Fortunately, there are multiple organizations dedicated to helping veterans recover from cancer. While some organizations fall directly under the US government, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs or the national cancer institute, others are private companies that provide comprehensive cancer care to vets.

The National Cancer Institute, in particular, has been focusing on providing accurate cancer information for cancer treatments to help veterans. They offer all of the relevant and necessary information that an individual would need to learn more about the condition. The National Cancer Institute also provide relevant information on how people can relieve symptoms of their requirements.

Other organizations that can help veterans dealing with cancer include:

Disabled American Veterans

CancerCare’s A Helping Hand

The Fisher House Foundation

Paul Ehline Memorial Ride

These organizations and foundations help veterans struggling to pay for their treatment. A Helping Hand, for example, is a listing service for support programs, including financial help. The website also comes with filters, where people can search according to their preferred type of assistance, zip code, and diagnosis.

On the other hand, the Fisher House Foundation is a place of respite for veterans and their families undergoing treatment.

Join Michael Ehline’s Mission

Sgt. Paul Ehline was a Marine, and his son Michael Ehline has kept this marine’s legacy alive through yearly rides. Many Marines join this ride, and the purpose is to make people aware of cancer in veterans and encourage them to help through donations and love.

He also helps veterans, including those in Southern Maryland by getting them in touch with the people who can help them with their claims. As for Michael, he helps you and everyone with personal injury cases, including PACT ACT cases.