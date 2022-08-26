Waldorf, MD- On August 20 at 3:26 a.m., officers responded to the 11600 block of Billingsley Road for the report of a domestic-related assault that occurred at a different location.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who indicated the suspect, Dayana Garcia-Munoz, 24, of Waldorf, assaulted him at their house and then fired a single gunshot toward him as he fled the house in a vehicle. A round was recovered from the side of the victim’s car.

Officers located the suspect and arrested her without further incident. A semi-automatic firearm with a 50-round magazine was recovered. The victim was injured during the initial assault but declined medical treatment.

Garcia-Munoz was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges.

On August 22, a judge ordered Garcia-Munoz to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Officer Karopchinsky is investigating.