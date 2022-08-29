LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Animal Adoption and Resource Center at 22975 FDR Boulevard in California at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption and Resource Center at 22975 FDR Boulevard in California Credit: St. Mary's County Department of Emergency Services

Commissioner President Randy Guy said, “This is a wonderful moment for our community as this project has been in the works for quite some time. It is a pleasure to see the facility completed and is another milestone in our commitment to provide excellent services to St. Mary’s County residents.”

Theresa Marlowe, the Manager, said, “The new facility will provide a place to reunite lost pets with their owners, resources to keep pets with their families, as well as offering pet adoptions, and new offices for Animal Control Officers.”

“This facility has been five years in development, and we are so very happy to see its construction conclude. It is a very exciting time for our county government and our community. We are looking forward to this center serving the animal services needs of St. Mary’s County,” said Steve Walker, Director of the Department of Emergency Services.

While the center will not officially open until Sept. 12, tours of the facility will be offered at the Ribbon Cutting ceremony.

For more information, please call 301-475-8018 or email animalservices@stmaryscountymd.gov.