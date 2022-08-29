The College of Southern Maryland Hawks women’s soccer team starts their 2022-23 season on August 25 against the Anne Arundel Community College Riverhawks.

This will be Richard Landis’ debut season as head coach of the Hawks.

Landis has a solid group of returners for his first team, including Savannah McBain, Micaiah Lloyd, Jaiyonah Smith, Gabriela Adamo, Anna Able, Mackenzie Miller, and Amber Harris.

Lloyd and Adamo tied for second on the team in goals last year with four. Miller and Harris recorded three goals each in 2021 as well. Harris was named to the 2021-22 All-Region 20 Division II Honorable Mention Team.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the upcoming season and the players I have this year,” Landis said. “We are still learning about who we are as a team, how to compete, and finding synergy between the older players and incoming freshmen. That said, I see this team as having a big upside with the ability to win the region and compete in the national tournament. What makes this group so special is the core of returning players who are not only good soccer players but leaders on the field. You match that with an excellent and skilled class of incoming freshmen and the sky is the limit.”

CSM will be looking to improve upon a 3-9 overall record in 2021.

“The strengths of this team are going to be the midfield and goalkeeping,” Landis said. “Our top and most creative players are in the midfield and we are going into the season with two quality goalkeepers – Mack and Megan. That said, we will be solid on our backline with the players we have.”

“I honestly think we have a number of players that can be huge contributors to us this year,” Landis said. He is also expecting big things from this year’s two captains – Lloyd and Miller. “The two are great players and leaders on and off the field.”

“We had two recent additions to the squad, one a freshman, Gabby R, and one a returner, Anna Able, who will make a huge and immediate impact on the team with their talent,” Landis said. “We have two players returning from injury, Amber and Gabby A, who, if we can get them healthy, will be standouts for us. There are also a number of freshmen who could not only be immediate starters but impact players in Madelyn, Brooke, and Pao. I’d throw Kendall and Brooklyn in that mix too! Up top, I think we see a breakthrough of scoring from Savannah – a returning player from a few years ago. You add in a number of other players who will be important to our success this year in Anna S, Trinity, Kara, and Jai and you can see why I’m so excited for this group!”

CSM kicked off against the Riverhawks at 2 p.m. in La Plata on August 25.