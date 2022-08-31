On August 27, 2022, at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to southbound Southern Maryland Boulevard (Route 4) and Talbot Road for a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

The investigation revealed the driver of a 2019 Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the Talbot Road crossover and made a right turn onto southbound Route 4 in front of a 2022 Harley Davidson FLHXS Street Glide motorcycle, which was traveling in the southbound lanes.

The rider of the Harley Davidson was unable to avoid striking the Honda and was ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. It was announced on Tuesday that he had died as a result of his injuries.

A spokesperson for the DC Police identified the deceased as Det. Sergeant Lance Andriani, 53 of Chesapeake Beach, MD.

The crash is still under investigation.

Vehicle 1:

2019 Honda Accord

23-year-old male

Mount Ranier, Maryland

Not Injured

Vehicle 2:

2022 Harley Davidson FLHXS Street Glide

53-year-old male

Chesapeake Beach, Maryland

Critical Injuries