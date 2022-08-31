On August 27, 2022, at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to southbound Southern Maryland Boulevard (Route 4) and Talbot Road for a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

The investigation revealed the driver of a 2019 Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the Talbot Road crossover and made a right turn onto southbound Route 4 in front of a 2022 Harley Davidson FLHXS Street Glide motorcycle, which was traveling in the southbound lanes.

The rider of the Harley Davidson was unable to avoid striking the Honda and was ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. It was announced on Tuesday that he had died as a result of his injuries.

A spokesperson for the DC Police identified the deceased as Det. Sergeant Lance Andriani, 53 of Chesapeake Beach, MD.

The crash is still under investigation.

Vehicle 1:
2019 Honda Accord
23-year-old male
Mount Ranier, Maryland
Not Injured

Vehicle 2: 
2022 Harley Davidson FLHXS Street Glide
53-year-old male
Chesapeake Beach, Maryland
Critical Injuries

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor

David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply