The College of Southern Maryland Hawks men’s soccer team lost their season opener on August 25, falling to the Anne Arundel Community College Riverhawks by a score of 4-0.

CSM surrendered three goals in the first half; Anne Arundel struck quickly, scoring their first goal just two minutes into the start of the game.

The Hawks were outshot 12-3. Freshman forward Chad Farr recorded two shots, and sophomore forward Oscar Perez registered the other.

CSM head coach Tony Galeano found some bright spots to build on. “No one quit and we worked very hard,” Galeano said. “We just made the game too difficult and played too direct. We had a few individuals stand out and look to build off of that. I saw more individual play, such as Chad and Thomas, and I think that kept the team going and others stepped up and fed off of their energy and grit.” Men’s Soccer Drops Season Opener to Anne Arundel Credit: The College of Southern Maryland

Galeano’s return to the sideline continues to motivate him to bring the men’s soccer program back to its days of glory in the early- and mid-2000s.

“CSM was always my second home and it felt great to be back,” Galeano said. “We were once a national powerhouse and the goal is to still get there and it does not happen overnight, but we will get there again one day. For now, it’s one day at a time and just improving each day. I like our team and they’re doing what we ask them, so we hope to see improvement each week now that this majority-freshman team has now got a taste of what MD JUCO soccer is.”