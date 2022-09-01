Charles County, MD…On August 31, NiJee Pierre McWillis, a Charles County correctional officer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of misconduct in office. In May, McWillis was indicted on two misdemeanor charges: misconduct in office and unauthorized access to computers and related material.

An additional charge of copy/possession of a database was later added. In entering the plea, the charges of unauthorized access and copy/possession of a database were nolle prossed, meaning the charges will be dismissed by the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office (SAO).

Sentencing for McWillis is scheduled for later this month. McWillis was relieved of his duties and suspended in March after the Agency was made aware that he was alleged to have violated the privacy of an arrestee’s cell phone during the booking process.

In accordance with Agency policy, the CCSO’s Office of Professional Responsibility conducted an administrative investigation and the Criminal Investigations Division collaborated with the Charles County SAO to address the potential violations of Maryland Law.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry said, “I want to continue to keep our community up to date on this investigation and reassure them that we investigated these allegations to the fullest extent. This correctional officer’s actions are contrary to the values and the professionalism of the Agency.”

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining public trust and encourages anyone with a complaint to contact the agency or submit a complaint via the CCSO website: www.ccso.us.