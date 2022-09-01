On August 29 at 1:12 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on St. Charles Parkway in White Plains after observing a violation of the vehicle’s registration plates.

Treyvon Justin Green, 19, of Newburg Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

Upon approaching the car, the officer detected the odor of marijuana. Further investigation revealed 65 grams of marijuana and a loaded firearm in the vehicle. The driver is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his age.

Treyvon Justin Green, 19, of Newburg, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegally transporting a loaded firearm, and other related charges. On August 29, a district court commissioner released Green from the Charles County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Officer Kerlin is continuing the investigation.