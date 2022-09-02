The Board of Education has approved a negotiated agreement for Fiscal Year 2023 with the Association of Educational Leaders (AEL), the bargaining unit which represents building administrators, coordinators, and special assistants.

The agreement with AEL, approved at the Board’s August 24, 2022, meeting, provides the following in the current school year:

One full step increase to all eligible Unit II employees.

A 4 percent cost-of-living adjustment to all Unit II employees.

A back step for all eligible Unit II employees who were in Unit II in the 2015-2016 school year have been employed continuously by AACPS since that time, have not changed bargaining units, or have changed units without an appropriate placement on the salary scale per a bargaining unit agreement, and have not reached the top of the salary scale.

The agreement was approved by AEL members on August 19, 2022.

The Board has now approved agreements with three of its four employee bargaining units. With respect to the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County (TAAAC), the Board and TAAAC have moved through the negotiations impasse proceedings in accordance with state law and are currently in arbitration proceedings before the Public School Labor Relations Board.