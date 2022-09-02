College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) fall semester sessions begin Aug. 31 and the college’s new team of Student Government Association (SGA) officers is ready to lead their fellow students into an exciting and productive academic year.

The La Plata, Leonardtown, and Prince Frederick Campuses each have an SGA chapter with officers representing each individual campus and with the chapters working together to represent the entire college population.

The 2022-23 SGA officers include:

La Plata Campus

Ashley Karwowski, 29, will serve as president at the La Plata Campus. The Homeland Security student says that she looks forward to helping guide the transition from a virtual, socially distanced environment back to in-person learning.

“I have loved my time at CSM,” she said. “It’s been rewarding for me in more ways than one, and by serving in the SGA I hope to ensure that other students are rewarded in their time at CSM as well.”

Karwowski is a member of the Beta Delta Delta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society and is looking forward to joining the Gaming Club when it launches this fall.

“As a non-traditional student, I hope to apply what work and life experience I have had thus far to the position I am selected for,” she said. “I am very excited for what is to come.”

Vice President, Secretary, and Representative Madison Soto, 20, said that her favorite thing about CSM is student life activities and she looks forward to helping to plan events that bring the community together. The Nursing student is also a first responder serving her community as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).

“I believe students have a voice and I believe in working together with the student body to make CSM a warm and welcoming place for all students,” she said.

Christian Carston, 32, will serve as treasurer.

As a future nurse practitioner, Carston has a passion for helping those in need. He said that he especially appreciates the supportive community that CSM provides for non-traditional students like himself. Some of that support has come through his participation in Men of Excellence, a program that empowers men of color to pursue their education at CSM.

“I look forward to representing the students at CSM who might feel that they do not have a voice,” said Carston. “Additionally, having the opportunity to participate in SGA is bigger than me and I hope it motivates other students to make a difference in their own way.”

Alivia West will serve as the secretary. The Health Information Management student participates in marching band, concert band, and jazz ensemble, and served as secretary of her band programs in middle and high school.

Krissia Arana Lopez was chosen as the club’s and organization’s representative. Lopez previously served as president of E.X.I.T.O. Club for the 2021-2022 term. She is set to graduate next year with an associate degree in General Studies and will be the first in her family to earn a degree.

“I am so excited to be part of SGA to make CSM a more fun and inspirational place for students,” she said.

Marlon Charles was elected events representative. Charles is majoring in Arts and Science and is currently spearheading the development of a new Art Club at the La Plata Campus. He is also a member of the Men of Excellence organization.

He encourages any of his classmates to say hi or ask him any questions that may help them better adjust to life on campus.

The presidential representative for the La Plata Campus is. The History student has her sights set on attending Yale or Columbia University after CSM, where she will pursue a bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

Centeno-Bloom is a disability rights activist, social media influencer, writer, and professional model. She has spoken at events such as Diversify Our Narrative’s DON Conference and advocated for causes to increase accessibility and disability rights. She has also worked directly with brands to create adaptive products.

Leonardtown Campus

Regan Coombs will serve as president at the Leonardtown Campus. The Digital Media Production student, who began working with the SGA in Spring 2022, hopes to eventually earn a bachelor’s degree in film production.

“I think I am most excited about meeting and connecting with other hawks,” she said. “In the world of virtual classes, it has been a challenge to reach out to other students. Although things are improving, I am glad CSM will be returning to more in-person events. One of my favorite aspects of CSM is the tight-knit campus community. Every student or staff member I meet is helpful and kind to their peers.”

SGA Vice President Genesis Ingal, 19, is originally from the Philippines, and can often be found studying at the student lounge or the tutoring center. Ingal is also a member of the E.X.I.T.O Club.

“My plan, for now, is to have student activities, so we can bring student interaction to everyone,” the Nursing student shared. “I also wanted to help my fellow students depending on their needs. I’m a person who is willing to do things if I think it will be better for everyone.”

Representative Eliza Matthias, 19, is an Engineering student who ran for SGA on a platform advocating for students who may be facing challenges with COVID-19 vaccine requirements, the American Disability Act, or seven-week schedules.

“I want to make sure that my fellow students have access to the classes they need to complete their degrees in a timely fashion,” she said. “I hope to hear the opinions and needs of many, diverse voices so that I can amplify their ideas to improve our school.”

Prince Frederick Campus

Students on the Prince Frederick Campus will be represented by SGA President Rhey Gelly Mesowski, 32.

“The past couple of years have been extremely challenging for everyone, especially to students who had to go through the struggles of remote learning,” Mesowski said. “I, myself, am still recovering from all the stress of lockdowns and isolations that the pandemic brought us and it would be nice to interact with more students on campus again. CSM would not be CSM without the loving people who look after one another.”

The Mathematics and Sciences student, who is the returning president, said that she enjoys giving back to the community by planting and harvesting produce at the Prince Frederick Campus garden in partnership with Farming 4 Hunger.

Thanya Gonzalez Vudoyra is the vice president. The sophomore is an international student is majoring in Electrical Engineering. In addition to being a full-time student, she works at the college as a student assistant with Student Engagement.

She said that she “loves learning new things and is excited to work to improve all aspects of campus life and ensure that student concerns and needs are resolved.”

Breanna Kekesi, 19, will be starting her third year as secretary, and said she hopes to “do what I can to help the student body, be it to listen, to advocate, or just to find a way to help make you smile or de-stress for a little bit.”

The Nursing student is a PTK member and works as a student employee.

“I love how diverse CSM is and how in classes – be they virtually or online – you can interact with people from all different walks of life,” she said.

Sofia West will return to her role as treasurer for the upcoming year.

“I believe my experience in this position will help me continue to be successful,” West said. “I feel that I am a motivated individual who is looking to make a difference in a positive way in the CSM community. Being involved in SGA will help me reach my goal of making difference on and off campus.”

Briana Garcia, 19, will serve as the event’s representative. The Political Science student said that she is looking forward to meeting more of her peers as in-person events return to campus.

“My favorite thing about CSM is the accessibility it has for students and the positive community of people willing to help one another,” she said. “The beauty of SGA is that you’re helping everyone at the school.”

Areeba Asim was selected as the club’s and organization’s representative. Asim has been a part of the CSM community since she was in high school and she said she believes that the purpose of student government is to help students achieve their goals and bring their vision to life. The Business major is a part of the PTK leadership team and works part-time at CSM.

“Being a part of the SGA for the upcoming semester will allow me to meet new people, make new friends, and help my fellow students to make their educational journey more fun and successful,” she said. “I believe that college life is all about learning from different experiences, and even our failures teach us a lot of great things.”

