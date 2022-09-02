ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A season-opening five-game homestand continues this weekend for the Navy men’s soccer team (1-1-0) with a pair of non-conference matches against Northeast Conference opponents, as the Midshipmen host Fairleigh Dickinson (1-0-1) on Friday, Sept. 2, and St. Francis Brooklyn (1-1-0) on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Friday’s contest with the Knights is set for 7 p.m., while the Sunday meeting between the Mids and Terriers is slated for a 5 p.m. kick, with both games taking place at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility.

Credit: Josh Burns / Navy Athletics

Last Time Out

After winning its season opener on Thursday with a 1-0 shutout of Saint Joseph’s and a game-winning goal from junior Baba Kallie , Navy was locked into a physical defensive battle with Fairfield on Sunday, as the Stags used a tally in the 52nd minute to take the lead and hold off the Mids’ comeback efforts … The meeting with the Hawks was the 12th in program history, as Navy improved to 10-2-0 all-time against SJU … Fairfield’s win over Navy marked the first meeting between the two schools.

Kallie Picks Up PL Weekly Award

His game-winning goal against Saint Joseph’s helped earn Kallie distinction as Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, marking the second time in his career he has received the award … The junior forward won the award as a freshman on March 2, 2021, after scoring a game-tying goal against Colgate and forcing the game-winning own goal later in the same contest, as Kallie also took home PL Rookie of the Week honors as well as United Soccer Coaches Player of the Week accolades that week … Sophomore goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook also received a weekly honorable mention on Monday after posting the 1-0 shutout with three saves over Saint Joseph’s in his first collegiate start.

Brotherly Bonding

The Mids’ two sets of brothers have seen a lot of playing time through the first weekend, as senior captain JD Wagner and junior Zach Wagner have anchored the back line in all 180 minutes of action for Navy … Joining the Wagner brothers in logging all 180 minutes is sophomore Charlie Kriel , with his brother, Sam Kriel , tallying the second-most amount of minutes (172) through the opening two games.

Navy vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Friday will mark the fourth meeting between the Mids and the Knights, with Navy holding a slim 2-1-0 edge in the all-time series … The first meeting in the series came during the Mids’ 1964 NCAA Championship run, as Navy knocked off FDU by a 2-1 score in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Annapolis … The second contest between the two came in 1982, as Navy captured a 2-0 shutout in Norfolk, Va. … FDU won the most recent meeting, claiming a 1-0 victory at Glenn Warner in 2011 … This will be the first meeting between the two during head coach Tim O’Donohue ‘s tenure.

Scouting the Knights

Fairleigh Dickinson opened the 2022 season with a pair of Patriot League opponents, taking a 1-0 victory at Lafayette last Thursday before the team returned home Monday to face Army, where the Knights and Black Knights played to a 1-1 draw … Tony Gomez has scored both FDU goals on the campaign, coming off a 2021 season that saw him take home NEC Rookie of the Year, while Joshua Ferreira has registered assists on both of Gomez’s tallies … Spencer King has held down goalkeeper duties, making eight saves in 180 minutes.

Navy vs. St. Francis Brooklyn

The Mids are 3-2-1 all-time against the Terriers, as Sunday is set to be the seventh meeting in series history … Navy has posted a 3-1-1 record against St. Francis Brooklyn in Annapolis … The two sides are even in scoring across the series, with six goals each … The first meeting in the series came in 1995, a 1-0 Navy shutout in Annapolis … The lone meeting outside Annapolis was a 3-1 Terriers win in Baltimore during the 2007 campaign … The most recent matchup came in 2013, as the Terriers captured a 2-1 victory at Glenn Warner Soccer Facility despite a second-half goal from future MLS draft pick Joseph Greenspan … This will be the first meeting between the two schools during the O’Donohue era.

Scouting the Terriers

After dropping a 2-0 contest at UMass Lowell on opening night, St. Francis Brooklyn rebounded with an offensive explosion on Monday, putting up a 3-0 victory over LaSalle to move to 1-1-0 overall … Khaled Abdella, Caleb Danquah and Michele Signorelli all tallied goals against LaSalle … 2021 All-NEC Second Team goalkeeper David Santiago has posted nine saves this season, including five in the shutout of LaSalle … Sokol Ymeraj also returns for the Terriers after being an All-NEC First Teamer last season and an All-Rookie Team selection the year before … Head coach Tom Giovatto and his assistants have been named the NEC Coaching Staff of the Year the past two seasons.

Up Next

Following Sunday’s contest, Navy closes out its season-opening five-game homestand with a 7 p.m. match on Friday, Sept. 9 against George Washington. That game will be streamed on ESPN+ and include a bucket hat giveaway to fans attending Glenn Warner Soccer Facility.

Parking / Shuttle / Ticket Information

Fans are reminded that the general public does not have access to drive their vehicles on to the U.S. Naval Academy. Fans may park at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for a fee and take a shuttle that will run every 10 minutes starting one hour before the game and will continue running until one hour after the game is completed. Fans 18 and over need a government-issued photo ID. Enter Gate 5 off Taylor Ave. to park at the stadium. Dogs are not permitted inside the Glenn Warner Soccer Complex. All soccer contests at Glenn Warner will be free of charge.