Lynchburg, VA. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team traveled to Lynchburg, VA Thursday evening to compete against the Randolph College Wildcats. The Seahawks fell to the Wildcats in a three-set match.

St. Marys-0 Randolph-3

How it Happened

The Seahawks started their season on the road at Randolph College, new Head Coach Alexis Calloway ‘s alma mater. While keeping it close for the first three points, the Wildcats drove ahead scoring five consecutive points. The Wildcats continued to take the win in the first set (12-25).

The Seahawks started the second match strong, notching the first point. Nonetheless, The Wildcats followed tightly behind and reignited the second set. While the Seahawks kept it within a five-point set to start, The Wildcats pulled away gaining another win (14-25).

The Seahawks saw the challenge ahead and were ready to face adversity head-on and make a comeback. The third set started off strong with The Seahawks ahead four to two. However, The Wildcats came back scoring nine consecutive points in the third set to seal their third and final win of the match (11-25).

Gibson assisting as she did eleven times against Randolph. Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Up Next

The St. Mary’s Volleyball team will be traveling to Westminster, MD to face the Green Terrors of McDaniel on September 3rd with a 12:00 PM game time.