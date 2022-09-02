Lynchburg, VA. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team traveled to Lynchburg, VA Thursday evening to compete against the Randolph College Wildcats. The Seahawks fell to the Wildcats in a three-set match.
St. Marys-0 Randolph-3
How it Happened
- The Seahawks started their season on the road at Randolph College, new Head Coach Alexis Calloway‘s alma mater. While keeping it close for the first three points, the Wildcats drove ahead scoring five consecutive points. The Wildcats continued to take the win in the first set (12-25).
- The Seahawks started the second match strong, notching the first point. Nonetheless, The Wildcats followed tightly behind and reignited the second set. While the Seahawks kept it within a five-point set to start, The Wildcats pulled away gaining another win (14-25).
- The Seahawks saw the challenge ahead and were ready to face adversity head-on and make a comeback. The third set started off strong with The Seahawks ahead four to two. However, The Wildcats came back scoring nine consecutive points in the third set to seal their third and final win of the match (11-25).
Key Plays
- Ashley Welch (California, MD) made seven digs against Randolph while Meghan Stevens (Westminster, MD) would follow behind Welch making four herself.
- Alayna Sievert (Lusby, MD) and Ashley Welch both executed one ace in the match. Nicole Gibson (Fairfax, VA) proved to be an asset notching eleven assists.
- Nancy Slaughter (Phoenix, MD) would lead the way in kills, earning five for the Seahawks. Grace Gilmore (Redding, CT) would follow with four, and Ellie Matthews (Hollywood, MD) on the tail end with three in today’s match.
Up Next
The St. Mary’s Volleyball team will be traveling to Westminster, MD to face the Green Terrors of McDaniel on September 3rd with a 12:00 PM game time.