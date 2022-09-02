ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (0-0-1) finished in a 1-1 draw with Stevenson University (0-0-1) in the Seahawks’ home- and season-opener on Thursday evening (Sep. 1).

How It Happened

In the first half, Stevenson earned a 7-4 edge in shots while corner kicks were even at two apiece. The two teams, however, headed into halftime in a scoreless draw.

The Mustangs drew first blood in the 79th minute when Joe Nicholson found the top right corner from about 25 yards off the bounce for his first goal of the season.

St. Mary’s responded in the 86th minute as sophomore forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./Wootton) sent in a cross from the left side and fellow classmate Elliot Hodges (Rockville, Md./Avalon) connected for his first career goal, heading it in just underneath crossbar to knot the game at 1-all.

Zack Glime vs. Stevenson (9.1.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

The Mustangs notched a 14-10 advantage in shots as well as a 6-4 edge in corner kicks.

Top Performers

Senior Liam DeLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) made two stops in goal for the Seahawks while senior forwards Zack Glime (Annapolis, Md./Key) and Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) each had two shots.

Notes

The Seahawks are unbeaten (3-0-1) in their last four games against Stevenson.

