This week marks the anniversary of the homicide of Vickie Lynn Belk, a 28-year-old resident of Alexandria, VA. Her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Vickie and her family.

On August 29, 1979, a local teenager was riding his bicycle along Metropolitan Church Road near Route 227 in Bryans Road, Maryland, when he saw a body lying in the woods nearby. His mother contacted the police.

Officers responded to the area and located the partially clothed body of a deceased female.

The victim was identified as Vickie Belk. She was a 28-year-old resident of Alexandria, Virginia. Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, and the manner of her death was ruled a homicide.

If you have any information about the murder of Vickie Belk and you want to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477. That’s 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or indictment in this case.