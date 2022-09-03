(9/2/2022, Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs trailed the Lancaster Barnstormers from the fifth inning onward. While the Blue Crabs tied it in the ninth, the Barnstormers capitalized off of three Blue Crabs’ errors in Lancaster’s 5-3 victory.

Mitch Lambson pitched well across the first four innings tonight before he faltered in the fifth. With the game still scoreless and one out, Lambson walked back-to-back batters. Trayvon Robinson drove in the first run on a single up the middle. The Barnstormers added two more runs on a sacrifice fly and a base hit from Anderson Feliz, giving Lancaster a 3-0 edge.

With the Blue Crabs trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Erik Manoah, Lancaster’s starter, remained in the game. With two outs, David Harris Crushed a solo home run over the Mini Monster, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

In the ninth inning, the Blue Crabs still trailed 3-1, facing Wes Tunnell (W, 6-1). After Michael Baca walked, and Lee grounded out, David Harris came to the plate with two outs. On a 3-2 pitch, he destroyed a two-run home run over the wall in left-center, tying the game 3-3.

In the tenth inning, Southern Maryland turned to James Dykstra (L, 0-2). Dykstra struck out the first batter on a pitch in the dirt, and Joe DeLuca’s throw was slightly off line, allowing Melvin Mercedes to reach. The next batter, Trayvon Robinson bunted. Dykstra had trouble fielding it before throwing it past DeLuca at first, allowing two runs to come home and score, giving the Barnstormers a 5-3 lead.

The Blue Crabs could not solve Cam Booser (Sv, 1) in the bottom of the tenth inning, as they went down in order.

Mitch Lambson ultimately went six and one-third innings, allowing just three runs. Southern Maryland’s bullpen did not allow a hit or a walk across three and two-thirds innings in the loss.

The Blue Crabs return to Regency Furniture Stadium tomorrow at 6:35 pm for game two of the three-game set.