REISTERSTOWN, Md. (August 29, 2022) — September is National and Maryland Preparedness Month and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) asks all Marylanders and visitors to the State to be prepared for all emergencies. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with peak season occurring between mid-August and late October.

“Preparedness Month is our annual reminder to make sure you are prepared for emergencies. It takes just one storm to change your life,” said Russ Strickland, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Emergency Management. “Being prepared for more common emergencies, like power outages and fires, will also help you recover better from floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, and other incidents.”

Preparing in advance of an emergency is one of the best ways to protect your family from the financial and emotional effects of a disaster. Flooding is the most common hazard in Maryland, and tornadoes, severe storms, dangerous heat, and severe winter storms are among some of the other potential hazards. The best financial protection is to be properly insured, whether you own or rent. And remember flood damage is typically not covered by your property insurance.

MDEM will be having different themes each week in September to emphasize various aspects of being prepared:

Week 1 September 1-4: Make A Plan and Sign Up for MdReady or MdListo (en español)

Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster. Check out MdReady.Maryland.gov to sign up for alerts. Since September coincides with the height of the hurricane season in Maryland, it’s important to be ready for hurricane-related hazards, such as flooding, high winds, and tornados. All of these hazards can affect the State even without a hurricane. It is important to have a family emergency plan, to have an emergency supply kit, and to be aware of the hazards that may affect you and the ones you care most about.

Week 2 September 5-11: Build A Kit

Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Remember to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Update your kits and supplies based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control. Also consider kits for your car, office, and dorm room.

Week 3 September 12-18: Prepare to Protect

Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risks of disasters in your area and check your insurance coverage. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards, and act fast if you receive a local warning or alert. Visit www.ready.gov/videos#npm

Week 4 September 19-25: Personal Disaster Preparedness for People with Disabilities and Functional Access Needs

For people with disabilities and their families, it is important to consider individual circumstances and needs to effectively prepare for emergencies and disasters. Also remember to include older adults, children, and pets in your planning. VIsit www.ready.gov/disability-toolkit

Week 5 September 26-30: Teach Youth About Preparedness

Talk to younger people about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved. Visit www.ready.gov/kids/prepare-your-family

As part of Preparedness Month, MDEM will participate in several activities. On Sept. 1 at 7:00 p.m., MDEM will host a Facebook Live with Chris Strong from the National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington Forecast Office to discuss the outlook for the remainder of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. At noon on Sept. 8, MDEM will join the Maryland Insurance Administration for a “Lunch with MIA” Facebook Live to discuss preparedness.

Throughout the month, MDEM staff members will share their own preparedness tips on our social media platforms, and on Throwback Thursdays we will highlight past MDEM Preparedness videos.

If you live near the ocean, the Chesapeake Bay, or its tributaries, it also is important to understand Maryland’s Know Your Zone hurricane evacuation plan. To learn more about the program and hurricane preparedness in Maryland, visit KnowYourZoneMD.com.

You can learn more about being prepared for any hazard from MDEM, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Weather Service, or the American Red Cross.