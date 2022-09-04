ERIE, PA – The Bowie Baysox re-secured their position in first place on Saturday afternoon, picking up a third win in their series with the Erie SeaWolves 7-2. Bowie only collected one hit over the first five innings, and trailed 1-0 early, but broke out against the Erie bullpen for all seven runs.

Credit: Bowie Baysox

While having to manage multiple runners in scoring position, Chayce McDermott still turned in a strong start for the Baysox, only allowing a solo home run to Bryant Packard. McDermott (W, 1-1) eventually struck out six batters and retired the last seven batters he faced over five total innings.

After Bowie had overcome the one-run deficit, Jake Prizina took the next two innings and only allowed a solo home run to Quincy Nieporte, the league-leading 30th for the first baseman. Clayton McGinness (Sv, 4) took the remainder of the game and took down all six batters he saw.

Right-hander Wilmer Flores initially had no issue with Bowie batters, striking out seven over five scoreless innings. Coby Mayo’s single in the first inning was the only Bowie hit over those five frames. Flores (L, 5-3) allowed two baserunners to start the sixth inning on an error and a hit-by-pitch, and Erie went to the bullpen.

Mayo dropped a bunt single to load the bases against reliever Billy Lescher, and Hudson Haskin bounced a two-RBI single to center field to put Bowie ahead. Cody Roberts added a sacrifice fly for insurance before the inning ended.

Two more runs came home on a big swing from Darell Hernaiz in the seventh inning, as he took Yaya Chentouf deep for his first Double-A home run. Bowie added two more runs in the ninth inning against Dario Gardea when Hernaiz singled to bring them home.

The win gives Bowie a winning record once again, as they improve to 63-62 on the year, and 36-20 in the second half. Bowie and Erie will conclude their six-game series on Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m.