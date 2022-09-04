WESTMINSTER, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team (1-1) was resilient in their match against McDaniel College (0-1). The Seahawks traveled to Westminster, Maryland to notch the first career win for head coach Alexis Calloway .

After a tough loss on the road on Thursday at Randolph College, the Volleyball team fought hard to come up with a 3-2 win over the Green Terrors of McDaniel.

St. Mary’s – 3 McDaniel – 2

How it Happened

The first set was unruly as both teams fought to keep the score within two points. McDaniel takes a three-point lead sealed off with a kill by sophomore Green Terror Angalyn Strouse. However, the Seahawks answered this kill with a five-point streak, complete with two aces from Margaret McGlothin (Chesapeake City, MD). After a fifteen-point matchup, St. Mary’s gained momentum and closed out the first set 25-16.

The Green Terrors were not derailed by the first loss. McDaniel’s volleyball team would continue on to win the next two sets bringing the overall score of the match to 1-2.

St. Mary’s continued to fight hard to stay in the match. This energy resulted in a six-point lead. The momentum continued as Meghan Stevens (Westminster, MD) struck two aces and enabled the Seahawks to tie the match at 2-2. St. Mary’s Volleyball player Nicole Gibson (Fairfax, VA) took the fifth set by the reigns scoring 3 points immediately. The fifth set and win were sealed off with a block by Nancy Slaughter (Phoenix, MD).

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Key Plays

Caitlynn Yoakum (Marshall, VA) drove the Seahawks forward with ten kills. Mesha Shupe (Waldorf, MD) followed closely behind with seven and Meghan Stevens trailed with six.

(Marshall, VA) drove the Seahawks forward with ten kills. (Waldorf, MD) followed closely behind with seven and trailed with six. Alayna Sievert (Lusby, MD) backed the team with a career-high of sixteen assists. Nicole Gibson trailed with ten assists of her own.

(Lusby, MD) backed the team with a career-high of sixteen assists. trailed with ten assists of her own. Margaret McGlothin’s twelve defensive digs paired with Meghan Stevens’s ten helped lift the Seahawks to success.

Up Next

The St. Mary’s Volleyball team’s scheduled home match against Cedar Crest on September 3rd has been postponed. The Seahawks will travel to Penn State Brandywine in Media, PA on September 7th for a 7:00 pm match time.