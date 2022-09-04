Emotion in Action: The Sports Photography of Bill Wood

St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Boyden Gallery opens the fall semester with “Emotion in Action: The Sports Photography of Bill Wood,” running through November 19. A special opening reception to meet the photographer is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Boyden Gallery, located on the second floor of Montgomery Hall on the college campus.

The exhibition charts Bill Wood’s impressive career from his training in photography at the University of Delaware through his current role as a contract photographer for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Department of Athletics.

Momentous moments that led Wood to St. Mary’s College of Maryland include working as a staff photographer for multiple Maryland news outlets, a team photographer for the Washington Commanders (then called the Redskins), and a contract photographer for Cal Ripken Jr, the famed shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles.

Discover these moments through the range of memorabilia that accompanies the stunning photographs on display.