ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Jamie Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) from the volleyball team has been selected as this week’s Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA) Athlete of the Week, presented by Northrop Grumman.

Llewellyn was named to the all-tournament team at last week’s Maryland Invite when she led the Mids in kills (39, 3.55 kps), digs (20, 1.82 dps) and aces (5).

The outside hitter began the week by tying career highs with 14 kills and five aces in a four-set loss to Florida Gulf Coast, a team that posted a 26-7 record last year and advanced to the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. A few hours later, she again tied her career high with 14 kills in a three-set loss to tournament-host Maryland. Llewellyn closed the weekend by producing 11 kills, eight digs and two blocks in a four-set win over Rhode Island.

Navy opens its home slate this weekend when it plays host to the 11th edition of the Kristen Dickmann Invitational. The Mids face VCU Thursday at 7 p.m., Michigan State Friday at 7 p.m. and UAlbany Saturday at 3:30 p.m.