SALISBURY, Md. – Sophomore forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) netted his second career goal, but the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (0-1-1) came up in a 3-1 loss to Gettysburg College (1-0-0) Saturday afternoon (Sep. 3) at the Elmer Lord Tournament hosted by Salisbury University.

How It Happened

Jack Carroll put Gettysburg on the scoreboard first as Carroll converted a penalty kick in the 22nd minute for the Bullets’ first goal of the season.

Carroll struck again two minutes later as he finished in delivery from Athi Msiza to give Gettysburg a 2-0 lead at 23:32.

St. Mary’s College headed into halftime down 2-0 as the Bullets posted a 9-4 advantage in shots as well as a 5-1 margin in corner kicks.

Gettysburg earned another penalty kick in the 68th and this time, Connor Fife converted for his first goal of 2022 and a 3-0 Bullet lead.

Ochman helped the Seahawks avoid the shutout loss with his score in the 80th minute, connecting on a pass from junior forward Jason Caro (Lanham, Md./Good Counsel) to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s picked up its offensive tempo in the second half, firing off six shots and earning a 3-1 lead in corners, but the Bullets finished the game with a 17-10 shot and a 6-4 edge in corner kicks.

Luke Duswalt vs. Stevenson (9.1.22) Credit: Bill Wood

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Senior Liam DeLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) made a season-best six stops in goal.

(Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) made a season-best six stops in goal. Ochman tallied a goal on three shots while Caro contributed an assist and two shots.

tallied a goal on three shots while contributed an assist and two shots. This is the Seahawks’ third straight loss against Gettysburg.

Gettysburg Game Notes

Carroll finished the game with two goals on four shots while Msiza added an assist and three shots.

Kevin Muhic needed one save in recording his first win of the season.

Up Next for the Seahawks