SALISBURY, Md. – Sophomore forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) netted his second career goal, but the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (0-1-1) came up in a 3-1 loss to Gettysburg College (1-0-0) Saturday afternoon (Sep. 3) at the Elmer Lord Tournament hosted by Salisbury University.
How It Happened
- Jack Carroll put Gettysburg on the scoreboard first as Carroll converted a penalty kick in the 22nd minute for the Bullets’ first goal of the season.
- Carroll struck again two minutes later as he finished in delivery from Athi Msiza to give Gettysburg a 2-0 lead at 23:32.
- St. Mary’s College headed into halftime down 2-0 as the Bullets posted a 9-4 advantage in shots as well as a 5-1 margin in corner kicks.
- Gettysburg earned another penalty kick in the 68th and this time, Connor Fife converted for his first goal of 2022 and a 3-0 Bullet lead.
- Ochman helped the Seahawks avoid the shutout loss with his score in the 80th minute, connecting on a pass from junior forward Jason Caro (Lanham, Md./Good Counsel) to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s picked up its offensive tempo in the second half, firing off six shots and earning a 3-1 lead in corners, but the Bullets finished the game with a 17-10 shot and a 6-4 edge in corner kicks.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Senior Liam DeLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) made a season-best six stops in goal.
- Ochman tallied a goal on three shots while Caro contributed an assist and two shots.
- This is the Seahawks’ third straight loss against Gettysburg.
Gettysburg Game Notes
- Carroll finished the game with two goals on four shots while Msiza added an assist and three shots.
- Kevin Muhic needed one save in recording his first win of the season.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Sep. 4 vs. Shenandoah (1-0-0) – Salisbury, Md. (Elmer Lord Tournament) – 12:00 p.m.