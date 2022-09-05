Richmond, VA — The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Cross Country competed in their first meet of the year at the Spider Alumni Open against various Division I, Division II, and Division III programs. The Seahawks ran a 4k race and placed 13th, ahead of Coast-to-Coast Conference rival Mary Washington.

Virginia finished in first with 22 points. Georgetown followed in second with 50 points. Rounding off the top three was Richmond who finished with 78 points.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

Top Performers

The top five Seahawk performers today were Madeleine Blaisdell, Lauren Sapp , Elizabeth Robey, Brittney Douglas , and Ariana Lecouras .

Blaisdell paced the Seahawks today, finishing the race in 15:57 and placing 79th in the field. Right behind Blaisdell was Lauren Sapp . Sap was the 101st runner to cross the finish line and did so in 16:36. Coming in third for the Seahawks was Elizabeth Robey. Robey completed the race in 16:52 to finish in 107th place. Immediately following Robey was Brittney Douglas . Douglas came in 108th with a time of 16:58. Rounding out the Seahawks’ top five was Ariana Lecouras . Lecouras recorded a time of 17:34 and finished in 115th place.

There were 149 total runners for the Women’s race today.

Coming Up

The Seahawks will be running again next week on Saturday, September 10th where they will be competing in the Philadelphia Metro Championships in Philadelphia, PA.