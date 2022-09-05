SALISBURY, Md. – Navy women’s cross country opened the 2022 campaign with an impressive victory at the Salisbury Fall Classic at Winter Place Park in Salisbury, Md. Five of the Midshipmen’s top seven runners finished in the top 10 in the 6K meet, including freshman Sophie Compton (San Diego, Calif.) who was the individual medalist.

Credit: Navy Athletics

“Salisbury always hosts a great season opener for us to get some of our athletes an opportunity to kick off the season,” head coach Kim Lewnes said after the meet. “I am very proud of how our squad competed together as a team. Lauren Moore showed great leadership setting the tempo early on. With the help of her teammates, Sophie Compton ultimately came away with the win. Kate Leddy also shined today in her 6K debut close behind her teammates in fourth. Katelyn Pepin and Charlene Huang finished strong in the final scoring positions, while Anna Cherian and Lily Williams placed in the top 15 and our team’s top seven.”

Navy claimed first place with a low score of 22 points ahead of Kutztown who came in second with 41 points. Meet host Salisbury was third with 115 points, while Rowan (119) and DeSales (126) rounded out the top five. Messiah (128), Shenandoah (195), District of Columbia (250), and Gallaudet (278) closed out the team scoring.

Competing in her first collegiate competition, Compton took the gold with a first-place finish with a time of 22:52.5. Lauren Moore (Danbury, Conn.) was a tenth of a second behind Compton for second with a time of 22:52.6. Katherine Leddy (Crofton, Md.), Katelyn Pepin (Manchester, N.H.), and Charlene Huang (Brentwood, Tenn.) rounded out Navy’s top five in fourth, sixth, and ninth, respectively. Leddy clocked a time of 22:54.0, while Pepin was just off the pace with 23:04.9 and Huang crossed the finish line in 23:09.1.

Anna Cherian (Minnetonka, Minn.) and Lily Williams (Ridgewood, N.J.) closed out the Mids’ top seven competitors, finishing 10th (23:12.7) and 15th (23:16.5).

Navy returns to action next Saturday, as the Midshipmen head to University Park, Pa. to take part in the Penn State Spiked Shoe Invitational.



Team Scores

1. Navy – 22 points

2. Kutztown – 41

3. Salisbury – 115

4. Rowan – 119

5. DeSales – 126

6. Messiah – 128

7. Shenandoah – 195

8. District of Columbia – 250

9. Gallaudet – 278



Navy Top 7