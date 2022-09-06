The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County will receive information on school system plans to examine redistricting in light of the opening of two new schools in the 2024-2025 school year and on a plan to allow the conversion of some inclement weather days to virtual days of instruction at its next meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

The construction of the new Old Mill West High School on the former Papa John’s Farm in Severn and the new West County Elementary School provides the opportunity for Anne Arundel County Public Schools to comprehensively revisit and better balance attendance areas in the Chesapeake, Glen Burnie, Meade, North County, Northeast, and Old Mill clusters. The Board will receive an overview of the redistricting process and timeline at the meeting.

Additionally, the Board will examine a proposed plan to convert some inclement weather days during this school year to virtual instruction days, a process that could allow the school year to end sooner than the projected June 16, 2023, date. The plan will conform to guidelines set forth by the Maryland State Department of Education and will be published for public comment before coming back to the Board in late September for approval.

The meeting begins at noon and will be held in the Board Room at the Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis. It is open to the public and subject to normal space limitations in the Board Room.

A complete agenda for the meeting can be found here. More information on agenda items will be posted on the AACPS website in the Board Docs section under the Board of Education tab.

The Board will also meet in a public session at 10 a.m. for the sole purpose of voting to immediately go into closed session, during which time it will discuss confidential matters as permitted by the Maryland Open Meetings Act including, but not limited to, legal advice, personnel, and negotiations. The closed session is not open to the public.

PROCESS FOR PUBLIC COMMENT ON AGENDA ITEMS

The Board will hear in-person and virtual public comments on agenda items from up to a total of 10 speakers per agenda item during a single section in the early portion of the meeting.

To provide the most equitable and orderly opportunity for speakers with a diversity of viewpoints and varying technology access, the Board will employ a randomized, computerized lottery to select the 10 speakers for any agenda item on which more than 10 people sign up to offer comment.

The link to register for in-person or virtual testimony at the meeting is posted online here and will close at 11:59 p.m. on the Sunday prior to the meeting. Those wishing to provide either in-person or virtual testimony must register through that link. Speakers may sign up for no more than two agenda items.

For agenda items with more than 10 registered speakers, the lottery selection procedures will be as follows:

If more than 10 people indicate their first choice for a specific agenda item, the lottery for that agenda item will be conducted among those registrants only. Those who indicate that agenda item as their second choice will not be considered and may provide written comments as outlined below.

If fewer than 10 people indicate their first choice for a specific agenda item but a sufficient additional number of people indicate that agenda item as their second choice, spaces will be allocated to the first-choice registrants and a lottery will be conducted for the remaining spaces.

Speakers who secure a slot to speak will be notified by email at the email address they provide when they register. All speakers will be allotted 2 minutes and must address the specifics of the agenda item for which they sign up. For details on the specifics of agenda items, click on the Board Docs link found at www.aacps.org/board.

Written comments on agenda items can be submitted through an online form that can be found here. Written comments must be no more than 250 words and must be submitted by noon on the day prior to the Board meeting. Comments can also be dropped off at the Parham Building by that time.

Comments on non-agenda items are only accepted in writing.

The complete process for registering to speak and submitting testimony in writing can be found here.

Those who require the services of an interpreter to offer comments to the Board or who need other accessibility accommodations for Board of Education meetings should call 410-222-5311 to make those arrangements.

The general session of Wednesday’s Board meeting will be broadcast live on AACPS-TV, which can be found on Channel 96 on Comcast and Broadstripe, and Channel 36 on Verizon. High-definition broadcasts can be seen on Channel 996 on Comcast, Channel 496 on Broadstripe, and Channel 1961 on Verizon.

The meeting can also be viewed live on AACPS’ YouTube channel.

Archived videos of Board meetings can be found online here.