On September 2 at 8:30 p.m., several fights broke out at a North Point High School football game. The altercations occurred in different locations near the restrooms and in the school parking lot.

Officers, who were working secondary employment as security, utilized pepper spray to disperse the crowd. No one was injured during these incidents.

Four juveniles – three students from North Point High School and one student from McDonough High School – were charged with disorderly conduct. Witnesses reported that during the altercations someone said they saw a gun; however, there is no direct evidence at this time that anyone was armed with a firearm.

In accordance with Maryland law, the students were charged as juveniles and released to their parents. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cpl. T. Smith at 301-609-3282 ext. 0513. The investigation is ongoing.