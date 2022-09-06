Budds Creek, MD (9/4/22)- Hometown hero Jamie Lathroum drove to his first win of the season in last Sunday night’s 30-lap “Huey Wilcoxon Memorial” at Potomac Speedway. The win for Lathroum, worth $4000, came in his iconic Longhorn no.6 and would be his 18th career division win at the track.

Lathroum drew the pole for the feature and took full advantage of his opportunity as he would pace all 30 laps to collect his overall 66th career Potomac feature win. “This race is special to us, Huey was like a brother to me and it’s an honor to win this race for him.” Tyler Emory, Russel Erwin, Kyle Hardy, and Jason Miller would complete the top five. Heats went to Lathroum and Miller.

Ray Kable proved to be unbeatable as he started on the pole and would lead all 25 laps of the Mid-Atlantic Modified contest. “The track was tricky tonight and I tried to just keep the car as straight as I could and we were able to pull it off.” Kyle Hardy was second with Chris Arnold, Steven Axtell Jr, and TJ DeHaven rounding out the top five. Heats went to Rick Hulson, Kable, and Axtell.

In support class action, recently crowned Hagerstown Speedway champion Mike Grady Jr took his 2nd win of the season in the 20-lap street stock feature, Greg Morgan drove to his first win of the season in the 20-lap hobby stock feature, Richie Gibson picked up his first career Potomac Speedway feature win in the 15-lap strictly stock main and in the night cab 15 lap U Car feature apparent winner Larry Lamb took the win, but his car failed a post-race inspection giving the win to current point leader Mason Foster for his second victory of the season.

Jamie Lathroum, Tyler Emory, Russell Erwin, Kyle Hardy, Jason Miller, Dale Hollidge, Trevor Collins, Joe Petyak, Sam Archer, Carl Vaughn, Brent Bordeaux, Roy Deese Jr, Josh Harris, David Williams, Brandon Long

Ray Kable, Kyle Hardy, Chris Arnold, Steven Axtell Jr, TJ DeHaven, Rick Hulson, Justin Cullum, Doug Penny, Lance Grady, Bret Hamilton, Brent Bordeaux, Robbie Kramer, Jason Sage, Jim Manka, Austin Holcombe, Tim Schulte, Tony Wuest, Sam Lamborghini, Tyler Perkinson, Jimmy Jesmer Jr DNS-Ryan Toole

Mike Grady Jr, Tommy Wagner III, Walt Homberg, Marty Hanbury, Ben Pirner, Dalton Tankersley, Zack Myers, Gerald Shannon, PJ Hatcher, John Cobb, Raymond Reed, Steve Hilgenberg, Wyatt Hanson, Mason Hanson DNS- Bud Randall, Jonny Oliver

Greg Morgan, Austin Lathroum, Owen Lacey, Justin Hatcher, Eric Hanson, Corey Bradley, Blake Decker, Hilton Pickeral, Calvin Wright, Billy Crouse, Travis Hopkins, James Rainey, Mason Hanson, Mikey Latham, Watson Gordon, Deuce Wright, Jason Penn, Colin Long, Sam Archer, Matt Tarbox, Stephen Suite, JT Bowie DNS-Mike Watson, Wyatt Hanson, Dylan Penn

Richie Gibson, Ralph Price, Greg Mattingly, John Hardesty, Larry Fuchs, Eric Huntington, Daniel Knodle, Eric Ridge, Brian Copsey, Ricky Sexton, Ashley Stansell, Nabil Guffey, Scooter Tippett, Jayden Hatcher, Bob Todd DNS- Johnny Hardesty

Mason Foster, Tim Steele, Earl Whitehouse, Kelly Crouse, Kristy Whitehouse, Bradley Shannon, Faith Lacey, Brook Bowles, Trevor Hammett, Kaitlyn Inscoe, Travis Dye, Shelby Beale, Mackenzie Smith, Danny Cronin, Emily Quade, Austin Crouse, Joey Suite DQ- Larry Lamb