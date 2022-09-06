Local musician Robbie Boothe announced this past weekend he and the band will be taking a break, for an unknown period of time. Robbie has opened for Old Dominion recently, the first of this summer’s concert series at PNC Waterside Pavilion at The Calvert Marine Museum. This was the third time Robbie and the band have opened there.

The band has released multiple songs such as “Love My Life”, “Fire”, “A Night Like This”, and ” All My Life”. In 2017 Robbie Released a four-song EP titled” Blindfold”.

At the end of July, Robbie announced his wife Grace, and he are expecting in January 2023. Robbie and Grace were married this past summer.

Why did you make this decision?

I made this decision because my biggest dream in life above all else has been to raise and family and I promised myself if I was blessed with Kids, that I would devote all of myself to them. I have obviously never been a dad before but with a little one on the way in January, I felt it was the right time for me to step away from the band gig scene and focus on raising my little one with my wife.

How long have you been performing?

I have been performing since 2015 with the band and Max has been with me ever since. By the time this year comes to an end, that’ll be 8 years of getting to perform for people and those 8 years are packed with memories that I’ll never forget.

What it has meant to you to be able to perform in this community?

The love and support that this community has shown over the years have truly put me at a loss for words. Playing live music wouldn’t be possible without the support of everyone in this community. From listening to our music to buying our merchandise, to coming to our shows and so much more, these are things I will forever be grateful for. Words can’t express my sincerest gratitude to everyone, every one of you has made a huge impact on my life over the past 8 years.

What has meant to have the team you have?

In the music scene, it is always tough having a group of people stay together over years of performing. I am so fortunate and blessed to have been able to play alongside some of the most faithful, incredibly talented, and humble musicians in the business. From Tony Wolfe and Donovan Farrell from a few years back, to now David Murphy, Sammy Hastings, Cecil Freeman, and Max Tucker- I am forever indebted to these guys. Their countless hours of practicing, preparing, drive time, and the many other sacrifices that come with being musicians, have not gone unnoticed. There is no “I” or “Robbie Boothe” with any of this over the past 8 years, it’s been this team of guys that have made all of this possible. I couldn’t have asked to play with better people!

Is this goodbye or see you later?

This definitely isn’t a goodbye and is more so a see you later. I will never lose my passion for music, it’s something that I am very fortunate to have been blessed with in life and I will not let it go. No, we won’t be playing any band gigs anytime in the foreseeable future, but don’t be surprised to see an acoustic show pop up, random songs that I work on writing, and maybe even a full band show here and there!