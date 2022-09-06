BALTIMORE, MD (September 6, 2022) – With the opening of local education agencies (LEAs) in Carroll, Garrett, Harford, Wicomico, and Worcester counties today, all Maryland public schools have officially launched the start of the 2022-23 school year. Together with the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, LEAs are embracing this time of education transformation in the State. Poised for a strong return, schools will continue to address learning loss, accelerate academic achievement and focus on social and emotional wellbeing.

“As we continue to implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and transform education, we must be innovative, collaborative, and bold in our approach to accelerating student achievement. A return to normal is not good enough – our goal is to ensure that every Maryland student has access to excellent educational opportunities and strong outcomes, especially those who have been historically underserved,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “In addition to the Blueprint, we will begin to see the impact of our seven high-leverage Maryland Leads strategies, including the science of reading and grow your own staff, which will help seed the pivotal change our children need and deserve.”

Maryland’s LEAs opening dates include:

This school year, all Maryland LEAS are participating in Maryland Leads, a program designed to accelerate student learning to narrow opportunity and achievement gaps and provide more targeted support for historically underserved students and their communities. The program focuses on seven, high-leverage strategies aimed at driving student outcomes, bolstering teacher pipelines, and supporting teacher and staff recruitment and retention. With a total investment of $169 million, the largest awarded program investments are in two strategy areas: Grow Your Own Staff and the Science of Reading. Learn more about Maryland Leads here: https://marylandpublicschools.org/MDLeads.

Complementing MSDE’s investment in local education agencies is the Maryland Rebuilds program, announced just last week, which will support and strengthen the State’s child care and early childhood education programs. The $193 million Maryland Rebuilds initiative is centered on six high-leverage strategies with the goal of expanding access to quality early learning programs and building a strong foundation for school readiness. Learn about the program here: https://earlychildhood.marylandpublicschools.org/MDRebuilds.

MSDE will continue highlighting school openings and successes throughout the fall on social media using #MDReadytoLearn. MSDE asks Maryland public school parents, educators, and stakeholders to share their back-to-school stories by tagging @MdPublicSchools and #MDReadytoLearn.