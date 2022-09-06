Wednesday

A chance of showers then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North wind 7 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts to less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.