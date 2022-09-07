The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) today opened the application process for mobile and Class B facility sports wagering licenses. All businesses and individuals who wish to pursue licenses have 45 days to submit their applications. The applications and additional information are available at swarc.org/applications.

In July, SWARC published drafts of its applications and the regulations to govern the application process but was not able to accept applications until the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review (AELR) approved the regulations. That approval came on Sept. 2. SWARC is authorized to conduct a competitive process to award up to 60 mobile licenses and up to 30 Class B facility licenses.

“This is fantastic news,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “We know sports fans are eager to have mobile wagering, and we also know that it will substantially increase the contributions to education funding, so we’re eager too. We’ve been doing everything we can to have it launch before the end of the year, and now we have a good chance to make that happen.”

AELR’s vote on Sept. 2 came after SWARC met earlier that day and approved an addendum to the applications that will require each applicant that is awarded a competitive license to submit a diversity plan to SWARC within 30 days after their license award.

SWARC has established a 45-day window for businesses and individuals to submit their applications and non-refundable application fees. The deadline to apply is Oct. 21. Applicants must also submit all materials required for their background investigations into Maryland Lottery and Gaming’s eLicensing system within 30 days of submitting their applications to SWARC.

After the application window closes on Oct. 21, SWARC may need up to 45 days to review the applications while Maryland Lottery and Gaming completes background investigations to determine whether applicants are qualified for licenses. Applicants must be found qualified before they can be awarded licenses by SWARC.

“Maryland Lottery and Gaming has been hard at work on background investigations,” Martin said. “A number of businesses that are planning to apply for mobile licenses have already submitted information to get their investigations started, and our Licensing staff will continue guiding them through the qualification procedures. We’re focused on expediting our part of the process so mobile betting can start as soon as possible.”