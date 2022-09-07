One hundred and forty golfers teed off in support of the College of Southern Maryland on Thursday, Aug. 11, raising more than $86,000 for student success and athletic programs.

The Golf Classic, which returned to Swan Point Country Club in Issue for the 31st year, has raised more than $1.2 million since its inception, making a direct impact on CSM’s ability to improve its educational offerings and students’ experiences. Marrick Homes supported the event as the grand sponsor for the 21st consecutive year. From left, Marrick Scholarship recipients CSM Soccer player Estid Reedy, CSM Baseball player Justin Aponte, Marrick Properties Vice President and CSM Board of Trustees Past Chair Jay Webster, CSM Talon, CSM Volleyball player Janiyah Brand and CSM Soccer player Amber Harris. Credit: College of Southern Maryland

“We were delighted to see new faces and so many returning sponsors come out on a beautiful day to enjoy a round of golf or participate in the Sip & Swing,” said CSM Foundation Executive Director Chelsea Clute. “Together, we raised more than $86,000 for programs to benefit CSM and our students. I’d like to especially thank our committee who did a wonderful job planning this golf classic, as well as the dedicated CSM faculty, staff, and students who work tirelessly on this event each year. When we work together, we can accomplish great things for our community.”

Estid Reedy, a CSM student and member of the men’s soccer team, is one of the four recipients of the Marrick Scholarship this year and spoke to those in attendance. Thanks to the generosity of Marrick and other partners, the CSM Foundation was able to award nearly $1 million dollars in scholarships to more than 725 students last year.

“Being a student-athlete at the college has been a wonderful experience for me to continue playing and developing as a person and player in the great sport of soccer,” Reedy said. “Soccer has been a significant part of my life for as long as I can remember … I am honored to continue playing for the college and representing the region that has given so much to me. Being selected for this scholarship shows me that all my hard work and effort do not go unnoticed.”

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

CSM Foundation Chair Randall Williams commended the community partners whose support helps to make this a successful event for the CSM foundation year after year.

“The golf classic is one of my favorite traditions, and what makes it special is the generosity of so many partners,” Williams said. “The funds generated through this tournament are going to support a great cause: our students and their education. Today’s CSM students are tomorrow’s nurses, small business owners, and engineers, and an investment in them is an investment in our community.”

Executive Sponsors included Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Meinhardt Properties, and Shasho Consulting, P.A. Commercial Real Estate. Corporate Sponsors were the Rotary Club of Charles County and Scheibel Construction. Constellation was the Pin Flag sponsor, and the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center is the Golf Cart sponsor. Mulligan Sponsors included Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Coldwell Banker Jay Lilly Real Estate, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, SMECO, and WesBanco. The Community Sponsors were HK Properties, and Sabre Systems, Inc.

The popular Sip & Swing event also returned this year with first-time and experienced golfers enjoying putting, wine tasting, and oyster shell painting. Sip and Swing Sponsors were Dixie Miller and Jim Ritter, Kim ’21 and Chuck Rosenfield, Southern Maryland Women’s League, and the Zonta Club of Charles County.

This year’s Golf Classic also saw the return of flags along CSM Alumni Row, which include the graduate’s name and year of completion. Alumni can sponsor a flag, which will also be displayed at all CSM Foundation and Alumni & Friends Connection Events throughout the year, for $100. Proceeds benefit the CSM Alumni Scholarship.

A number of additional sponsors who supported the event included beverage cart sponsors former CSM Coach Danny Williams and Vickie Williams – Century 21 Real Estate, Quality Built Homes, and Toni Zanelotti Kruszka ’11. Golfer gift sponsors were CHUTES International, FGS, LLC., and Hospice of the Chesapeake. Food and beverage sponsors were Apple Spice Junction, Bozick Distributors, Chick-Fil-A of La Plata, Coldwell Banker Jay Lilly Real Estate, HEALTHY U – Kelly Jo Morgan, Pepsi, and Rita’s Italian Ice of La Plata. Contest sponsors were CBIZ, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Marrick Homes, PNC Bank, and Quality Printers.

Photos of the event can be seen at https://csmphoto.zenfolio.com/p616669531.

See below for a full list of winners and mark your calendar for next year’s CSM Golf Classic scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Tournament Winners:

1st Place: G.S. Proctor & Associates (Mike Garner, Tony Norris, DJ Brady, Jim Molitor)

G.S. Proctor & Associates (Mike Garner, Tony Norris, DJ Brady, Jim Molitor) 2nd Place: Simpson’s Olde Towne Insurance (Chris Simpson, Kevin Bowen, Jeff Bagarus, Tripp Bagarus)

Simpson’s Olde Towne Insurance (Chris Simpson, Kevin Bowen, Jeff Bagarus, Tripp Bagarus) 3rd Place: Ed Paton State Farm Agency of Huntingtown (Ed Paton, Kwang An, Josh Smith, Frank Anastasi)

Putting Contest Winners:

1st Place: Scott Crosby

Scott Crosby 2nd Place: Steve Bigelow

Steve Bigelow 3rd Place: Alex Houlday

Contest Winners:

Closest to the Pin-Men: Jim Horn

Jim Horn Closest to the Pin – Women: Bonnie Barrett

Bonnie Barrett Longest Drive – Men: Ed Cormier

Ed Cormier Longest Drive – Women: Kait Brown

Kait Brown Straightest Drive–Men : Chip Keech

: Chip Keech Straightest Drive – Women: Bonnie Barrett

The CSM Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 charitable organization established in 1970, helps increase access to higher education at CSM through scholarship funding and assures the excellence of that education by raising and managing funds for college projects and objectives – including workforce development in Southern Maryland. The CSM Foundation is comprised of a tri-county, all-volunteer board of directors. Learn more at https://www.csmd.edu/foundation/index.html.