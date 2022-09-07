Owners of e-commerce businesses have to ship a lot of goods internationally. The same is also true for wholesalers. If you fall into either of these categories, then it’s a very good idea to use a freight shipping cost calculator, so that when you send items internationally, you can figure out how much they are going to cost. Knowing how much items are going to cost to ship by weight and size will allow you to send your customers accurate shipment quotations.

This post will tell you how you can find the top freight shipping cost calculator.

Online Searches

If you want to find a freight shipping cost calculator, then the easiest way is to conduct an online search. Before using a website’s calculator, you need to make sure that the site compares the prices of a variety of different couriers. A calculator that does compare a variety of couriers’ prices is an easy way to calculate freight costs because you will have multiple couriers to choose from. You can choose the cheapest or the most secure method. When you are conducting online searches, make sure to always read reviews.

Industry Referrals

Another way of finding out about shipping calculators is to ask any friends that you have that work in the same industry as you , or in e-commerce. Because all e-commerce stores have to ship goods, anyone who owns an e-commerce store should be able to help you. You bear in mind that when you ask some people for referrals, they will try to send you websites owned by their friends. Biased referrals are a very big problem. For this reason, research any site that you have been referred to extensively so that you can make sure it’s genuine and worth your time.

Credit: Unsplash

Reading Reviews

Reading reviews is always important. A website’s reviews can tell you a lot about it . The most accurate reviews you will find will be on Trust Pilot or Google Review. Reviews and testimonials that are published on a calculator’s own website should be taken with a pinch of salt since it is extremely easy to falsify them. A lot of websites publish false testimonials on their websites because it’s a simple way of making themselves look good, while simultaneously not needing to actually do anything of any substance or impress customers with their service.

Approaching Couriers

Finally, the most complicated way of finding out how much it is going to cost to ship items internationally is to reach out to couriers directly and ask them. This method is very complex and drawn out since in order to do this you will have to register an account on various couriers’ websites and use their calculator systems, many of which are quite complicated to use. It’s a lot simpler to just use a comparison site’s freight calculator, since no registration is necessary and you get a broad range of different quotes, from all of the same couriers that you would be checking out yourself.

If you are in charge of a business that sends goods internationally or even domestically, you need to figure out how much it is going to cost to send each item so that you can give accurate quotes to your customers. In order to do this, you need to use a freight shipping calculator. This post’s guidance will help you to find one.