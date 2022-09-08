BRIDGEPORT, Pa. – The Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) announced its first Athletes of the Week for the 2022 season, and Navy goalkeeper Caden Capobianco (Laguna Beach, Calif.) was selected as Defensive Player of the Week. The honor is the third of Caden Capobianco’s career. Credit: Navy Athletics

Capobianco helped lead Navy to a pair of victories at the Navy Open over the weekend. The junior keeper tallied 35 of the Mids’ 40 saves on the weekend while adding 12 steals, and three assists.

He opened the weekend with six saves, four steals, and three assists in a 12-7 win against Biola, before notching 10 saves and four steals against No. 11 Princeton in a 7-5 loss. Capobianco registered 15 saves and three steals in a 16-11 win against Cal Lutheran while posting four saves and a steal in one half against defending National Champion and top-ranked Cal.

Navy returns to action next weekend as the Midshipmen travel to Princeton, N.J. for the annual Princeton Invitational. The Mids will take on Santa Clara (Saturday, 11:45 a.m.), Iona (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.), and St. Francis Brooklyn (Sunday, 9:15 a.m.) in the two-day tournament.