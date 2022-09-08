Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Hector Rojo, 27, of Alexandria, Virginia was sentenced to 36 years of active incarceration for one count of sex abuse of a minor, two counts of second-degree rape, and other lesser charges.

A jury found the defendant guilty of the charges on June 17, 2022

“As adults, we have to be very cautious of individuals we bring into our homes and allow around children. We must also tell kids that they are in charge of their bodies so that they know when predatory adults are attempting to exploit them. Encouraging children to tell a trusted adult when something doesn’t seem right is the best way to protect our children from this kind of abuse,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “Reporting abuse is never easy and is even more confusing to a child when the perpetrator is someone they know. It’s because of the bravery of this child, first in telling her parents, and then later by testifying in court, that this defendant will be serving a lengthy prison sentence. If you know someone who is a victim of sexual abuse, please encourage them to tell someone or call the Sexual Assault Crisis Center and Hotline at 410-222-6800”

Prosecutors Maria Stamidis and Anastassia Prigge prosecuted this case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

On October 22, 2020, Anne Arundel County police officers and the Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services received a report from a relative of a minor victim stating that a family acquaintance inappropriately touched her. During the interview, the minor victim said that the defendant, identified as Hector Rojo, moved into the home of the victim. The defendant began to abuse the victim by touching her breasts and buttocks which eventually progressed to the more serious offense of rape. The victim suffered from abuse for nearly two years.

The Honorable Mark Crooks presided over the case.