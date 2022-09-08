BOWIE, MD – Three outs away from moving into sole possession of first place on Wednesday night, the Bowie Baysox were left stunned when they allowed five runs to the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the ninth inning. Bowie held a 5-3 lead in the final frame of the night, but they lost 8-6.

Only one batter collected a hit against Justin Armbruester, as Tristan Peters blasted a solo home run in the second inning. Armbruester still worked through five innings, despite walking a career-high four batters.

Bowie quickly tied the game in the bottom of the second inning, as Andrew Daschbach launched his 13th home run of the season, and they jumped ahead in the fourth when Coby Mayo clobbered his fourth of the year. Zach Watson notched the third home run of the night to give Bowie a 3-1 edge in the fifth inning. All three home runs came off Richmond’s Matt Frisbee.

The two sides nicked runs back-and-fourth, as Peters drove in a run against Conner Loeprich, and Andres Angulo drove in a run with a double in the seventh inning. Peters got another run across in the eighth inning for Richmond, and Bowie rebuilt the lead to two runs when Mayo drove in Connor Norby on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the frame.

Tanner Andrews and Ryan Walker (W, 7-2) each tossed scoreless frames of relief for Richmond, while Bowie leaned on Nolan Hoffman for the eighth and ninth innings.

The ninth inning got out of hand for Hoffman (L, 2-2) as the first six batters of the inning found their way on base. Mayo committed two errors in the frame that allowed Richmond to take the lead, and a two-run home run by Jacob Heyward put the game out of reach for Bowie.

Nick Avila (Sv, 2) took the unexpected bottom of the ninth inning for Richmond, and did allow a solo home run to Angulo, but still finished the game.

While the Erie SeaWolves lost in ten innings earlier in the night, Bowie missed out on a large opportunity to move into sole possession of first place at the end of the night. Bowie’s record sinks to 63-65 on the season and 36-23 in the second half.

Bowie will look to break their three-game skid when their series continues on Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.