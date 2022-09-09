The Board of Education today unanimously adopted the order issued by the Public School Labor Relations Board (PSLRB) late last month, setting terms of employment for teachers, school counselors, and similar employees for the current fiscal year.

The Board’s action followed months of inconclusive negotiations on the Fiscal Year 2023 agreement with the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County. After an impasse was declared by the PSLRB, the Board and TAAAC jointly chose a mediator to broker a settlement in accordance with statutory requirements. The mediator’s proposed settlement was accepted by the Board but rejected by TAAAC, which chose an arbitration hearing before the PSLRB.

On August 31, 2022, the PSLRB adopted the mediator’s complete offer of settlement.

“It is unfortunate that this matter had to drag on as long as it did, but I am pleased that our hard-working and valuable Unit I employees can now receive the compensation increases and other items they have been waiting for since July 1,” Board President Joanna Tobin said. “The institution of these compensation increases will also greatly aid our recruitment and retention of a high-quality workforce for the more than 83,000 students we serve every day.”

The PSLRB order, which does not need TAAAC ratification, includes:

a step increase for all eligible Unit I employees.

a 4 percent cost-of-living adjustment for all Unit I employees.

payment for class coverage under an existing MOU.

a stipend not to exceed $1,500 (prorated by FTE) for special educators and related service providers over a two-year period beginning in FY23 and continuing through FY24.

continuation of 210 minutes of weekly planning time.

a provision that non-professional duties will not exceed 120 minutes per week.

All were part of the Board’s offer to TAAAC prior to arbitration.