Clyde William Peterson, 52 Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, September 2, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Clyde William Peterson, 52, to 10 years in prison for First-Degree Assault.

On July 1, 2022, Peterson entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charge.

On July 13, 2021, officers responded to a residence located in the 6900 block of Surrey Place in Bryans Road for the report of an assault with a weapon. Upon arrival, officers spoke with victim Delonte Brown, who reported that he was assaulted by a suspect wearing a ballistic vest that said “Police” across the front of it.

An investigation revealed that on the day of the incident, two suspects pulled up to the residence in a vehicle with tinted windows. The passenger of the vehicle later determined to be Peterson, got out of the vehicle, and approached Brown with a handgun that had an extended magazine.

Peterson pointed the gun at Brown and told him to get on the ground. Brown tried to flee but was followed by Peterson. Peterson confronted Brown again, as well as his mother; however, Brown was able to flee a second time. Peterson found Brown and forced him to lay on the ground. Peterson then went into Brown’s vehicle and stole a Louis Vuitton side bag.

After retrieving the bag, Peterson ran back to the vehicle and fled the scene.

On July 13, 2021, at approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to the 6900 block of Surrey Place in Bryans Road, MD for the report of a home invasion and assault that just occurred.

The initial investigation revealed the victim was exiting his vehicle in his driveway when the suspect, armed with a gun, approached him. The victim fled into his residence. The suspect followed the victim and kicked the front door open.

The suspect’s weapon discharged striking him in the lower body. Despite being injured, the suspect still pursued the victim, ordered him to the ground, stole money, and fled in a car. Detectives responded to the scene and recovered evidence.

In October, the suspect was positively identified as Clyde William Peterson, 51, of Suitland. An arrest warrant was obtained and Peterson was located on October 19 with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Office

A search warrant was also conducted at Peterson’s home where detectives recovered two firearms, which Peterson is prohibited from possessing due to previous felony convictions of crimes of violence. Detectives also determined this was not a random crime. Peterson is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.