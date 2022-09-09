On September 4 at 11:49 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway and Mitchell Road after observing the driver of a passenger car speeding. During the stop, officers learned the driver was in illegal possession of a firearm.

Joe Darren Rodriguez, 36, of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

The gun, which was loaded, was recovered. In addition, two bags of suspected cocaine and a bag of marijuana were recovered.

Joe Darren Rodriguez, 36, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with illegal transportation of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of narcotics. He was also issued a traffic citation.

On September 5, a district court commissioner released Rodriguez from the Charles County Detention Center on a $3,000 unsecured bond. Officer Kerlin is investigating.