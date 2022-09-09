LANCASTER, Pa. – Senior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) earned a spot on the Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Weekly Honor Roll for the week ending September 4 as announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon. Celina Kaufman ’23 named to Atlantic East Honor Roll (9.6.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Kaufman notched the game-winning goal in leading the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team to their first victory of the 2022 campaign – a 3-2 double overtime win at Stevenson University on September 3. The 5-4 forward converted a penalty stroke 13 seconds into the second extra frame.

The Seahawks (1-1) will be back in action this Saturday, September 10, as St. Mary’s College finally plays their first home game of the season, hosting Bridgewater (Va.) College at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium at 1:00 p.m.

2022 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Weekly Honor Roll