NAS Patuxent River will adjust its inbound traffic pattern beginning Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, during weekdays (excluding holidays). No change to normal outbound traffic.

New Gate Operating Hours:

Gate 1 will be limited to two lanes inbound; 24/7.

Gate 2 will be limited to two lanes inbound; 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Gate 3 will be open from 6 a.m.-9 a.m., and closed after 9 a.m.

Gate 1 will remain open for Holidays and weekends unless otherwise noted.