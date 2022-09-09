Leonardtown, MD—The Leonardtown Business Association and Town of Leonardtown invite all St. Mary’s County businesses to participate in the 4th Annual Scarecrow Stroll. This exciting event has become a popular annual tradition in Town that offers a wonderful opportunity for you to promote your business in a fun and creative way. It’s also a great team-building activity for your employees.

This year’s event will kick off Friday, October 7th, and run through October 30th with the winners being announced on October 31st. The entries will create a festive, welcoming atmosphere in Town for the Fall. You are welcome to decorate your scarecrow in any family-friendly manner or to tie into the Octoberfest, Fall, or Halloween themes.

We ask that you kindly register to participate by September 26th with Jen Stotler as noted below, and to please have your scarecrows on display in front of your business by noon on Friday, October 7th. If you don’t have a front-facing business or your business is not located in town please let us know and we’ll be happy to help find a location for you downtown.

Voting will be available online or by paper ballots and we will have prizes for the participating businesses and as well as voters. Please stretch your creative muscles and join us for some Fall fun this October!