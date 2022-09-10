BOWIE, MD – Yet another ninth-inning heartbreak, the Bowie Baysox lost another contest to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday, falling 5-2. Bowie hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning to tie the game, but Griffin McLarty allowed a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to dash Bowie’s hopes.

Strong starting pitching dictated the first few innings, as Chayce McDermott struck out nine batters for Bowie, and Kyle Harrison punched out seven for Richmond. The only run of the early game came when Tristan Peters lifted a fly ball to right field that was lost in the sky, falling for an RBI triple.

Credit: Bowie Baysox

Neither starting pitcher lasted five innings, as Harrison only went four innings, and McDermott was lifted in the fifth. Tyler Burch worked scoreless for the Baysox through the sixth inning, while Wil Jensen and Evan Gaites each spun scoreless innings for Richmond.

Richmond doubled their lead in the eighth inning against Easton Lucas, after Tyler Fitzgerald doubled and scored on two wild pitches.

Bowie miraculously tied the game against Nick Avila (W, 2-1) in the eighth inning, when Maverick Handley and Chris Givin blasted back-to-back home runs, resetting the game at two.

In the top of the ninth, Griffin McLarty (L, 2-4) walked two batters and allowed a three-run home run to Carter Aldrete, all while only collecting one out.

Bowie went down in order against Clay Helvey (Sv, 1) in the ninth inning.

Bowie has lost four of their last five games and fell to 64-66 on the season and 37-24 in the second half. As Erie continues to lose as well, the Baysox still remain tied for first place in the Southwest Division. Bowie and Richmond will continue their series on Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.