UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – All five of Navy women’s cross country scoring runners finished in the top 30 to lead the Midshipmen to a third-place finish at the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational at the Penn State Golf Course in University Park, Pa. Senior Elizabeth Sullivan (Portsmouth, R.I.) and junior Emily Boutin (Chicopee, Mass.) paced the Mids’ runners with a pair of top-15 performances in the 6K meet.

Credit: Navy Athletics

Competing in her first race of the season, Sullivan clocked a team-best time of 21:33.5 to finish 11th overall, while Boutin was less than a second off the pace in 12th with a time of 21:34.0. Ellie Abraham (Brookings, S.D.) was just back of the pack in 17th with a time of 21:38.2 to tally 14 points.

Freshman Mia Claire Kezal (Saco, Maine) crossed the finish line with a time of 21:54.3 in her first collegiate meet to finish 24th overall and score 20 points for the Midshipmen. Freshman Sophie Compton (San Diego, Calif.), who won the Salisbury Fall Classic last week, lowered her 6K time to 22:18.9 to round out the scoring for Navy.

Emily Ettrich (Whispering Pines, N.C.) and Carolyn Thurlby (Overland Park, Kan.) rounded out the Mids’ top-7 finishers with times of 22:20.6 and 22:23.5, respectively.

Syracuse won the event with a low-team score of 21. Meet-host Penn State was second with 54 total points, while Navy finished third overall with 80 points. Penn (83) and Lehigh (177) rounded out the top five, while St. Joe’s (180), Youngstown State (194), and American (211) closed out the team scoring.

Navy returns to action next Friday, as the Midshipmen host the annual Navy Invitational in Annapolis. The women’s 6K competition is slated for 6:00 p.m. at the USNA Cross Country Course

Team Scores

1. Syracuse – 21

2. Penn State – 54

3. Navy – 80

4. Penn – 83

5. Lehigh – 177

6. St. Joseph’s (Pa.) – 180

7. Youngstown State – 194

8. American – 211

