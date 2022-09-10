The U.S. Postal Service continues its tradition of celebrating Hanukkah, the joyous Jewish holiday also known as the Festival of Lights, with the issuance of a new Hanukkah Forever stamp.

Credit: U.S. Postal Service

The first-day-of-issue dedication ceremony is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #HanukkahStamp.

Hanukkah begins on the 25th of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar, a date that falls in late November or December. In 2022, Hanukkah begins at sundown on Dec. 18.

The stamp art features an original wall hanging. The fiber art was hand-dyed, appliquéd, and quilted to form an abstract image of a hanukkiah, the nine-branch candelabra used only at Hanukkah.

Jeanette Kuvin Oren was the stamp designer and artist. Ethel Kessler was the art director.

The Hanukkah stamp is being issued in panes of 20. This Forever stamp will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Preorders for the Hanukkah Forever stamp can be made online at usps.com/stamps, beginning Sept 20.