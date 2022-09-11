(9/10/2022, York, PA) Southern Maryland took the lead early on Saturday night but could not hold on against the York Revolution. The Blue Crabs led the game 2-0 and 4-3 but struggled with runners in scoring position in the loss.

Eddie Butler (L, 12-5) went six innings, allowing five runs in the 5-4 loss to the Revolution.  Butler also surrendered eight hits and three walks in the loss. 

The Blue Crabs got the offense started in the second inning.  With David Harris on first base, Jared Walker roped a line drive down the right field line, scoring Harris to give the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead.  Jack Sundberg doubled the lead in the third inning on a solo home run to right field, giving Southern Maryland a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Revs took the lead with three runs.  With Connor Lien on third, he scored on a wild pitch, while Troy Stokes Jr. walked.  With Stokes on third and Jhon Nunez on second, Nellie Rodriguez drove a single off the upper part of the wall in left, giving the Revs a 3-2 edge.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Blue Crabs quickly responded.  With Jared Walker on third and Mike Falsetti on first, Michael Baca hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jared Walker to tie the game.  Three batters later, Braxton Lee punched a single into right field, scoring Falsetti to take a 4-3 lead.

That lead would hold until the bottom of the fifth inning.  Stokes tied the game on the inning’s first pitch, hitting a home run over the wall in left field. With Jhon Nunez on second base, Melky Mesa drove a single down the line in right field, giving the Revs a 5-4 lead.

The Revs held that lead the rest of the way.  In the fifth and sixth, Kyle Zurak (W, 1-1) held the Blue Crabs’ bats at bay.  

The Blue Crabs’ offense failed to drive in runs in the game’s latter half. The Blue Crabs had a runner on third with one out in the seventh and runners on first and second in the eighth with no outs but could not score a run.

Jim Fuller (Sv, 19) entered the game in the ninth inning.  Fuller recorded a flyout before surrendering a single to Zach Collier.  Then, Joe DeLuca walked, putting runners on first and second with one out.  Jared Walker then grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.

The Blue Crabs look to avoid the sweep today as they take on the Revs for game three of the three-game set.

