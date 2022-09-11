PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 9, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Economic Development is seeking local small business owners who are veterans of the U.S. armed forces and would like to be featured in a spotlight series during National Veterans Small Business Week from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2022.

A business with fewer than 500 employees is considered a small business.

To be featured, businesses must be in good standing with the county and the state. Interested business owners should contact Economic Development at info@choosecalvert.com before Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.